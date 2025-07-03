Public consultation on regulation of veterinary professions launched

Government has launched a public consultation on a new legal notice aimed at regulating, registering, and licensing veterinary professions.

In a statement, government said that this is intended to strengthen the quality of services and provide clear recognition for the professions involved in animal care.

The professions proposed to be brought under this new framework are veterinary nurses and technicians, groomers, farriers, fish experts, and animal trainers.

The legal notice will allow the Veterinary Surgery Council to regulate, register, and license these specified professions. This is expected to lead to higher standards for the services offered.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo stated that the goal is to further regularise professionals dedicated to the animal sector, including not only veterinarians but also those who work with them.

"The Legal Notice we are launching for public consultation is an important step forward because through it, we are proposing the introduction of a regulatory framework for para-veterinary professions under the Veterinary Services Act," he explained.

Refalo further stated that this is being done "not only to ensure professional standards but also to continue protecting animal welfare".

The ministry stated that other professions within the animal care sector will be regularised in subsequent phases.

The ministry explained that a preliminary meeting has already been held, bringing together individuals who will be affected by this legal notice, providing them with an opportunity to discuss the proposed new regulations.

The public consultation will remain open until July 17, 2025. Further information and details regarding the proposed regulations can be accessed via the public consultation portal.