Abela: Mater Dei emergency, psychiatric ward tender issued following delays

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced government has issued a tender for the expansion of Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency and psychiatric wards.

Interviewed by presenter Karl Bonaci at the Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) on Sunday, he admitted the project has faced delays, but government is committed to its completion.

"We had some difficulties in this tender, but I will be clear that this is a commitment to expand the emergency and psychiatric ward at Mater Dei. This is a project that needs to happen," Abela said during an interview on Sunday morning.

He said the country has faced an increase in demand for mental health services, and therefore infrastructure and services need greater investment.

Abela stressed the importance of integrating acute mental health care with general hospital services rather than maintaining the traditional separation at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The Prime Minister said this approach would help eliminate stigma surrounding mental health treatment, noting that patients currently avoid seeking help due to workplace and social concerns. "The biggest challenge we have in mental health is killing the stigma," he stated.

Abela defends palliative care

The PM also brushed off criticism that only a fraction of required palliative care medicines were being provided, stating: "We are giving all the medicines that the World Health Organisation says should be given in palliative care."

Abela highlighted major palliative care investments, including a multimillion-euro hospice project and expanded home-based services allowing patients to remain comfortable at home with professional support.

The statement comes in the wake of the public consultation on voluntary assisted euthanasia concluding last month.

Quantity to quality in tourism

On tourism, Abela said the country has reached the critical mass of tourist numbers, and government is focused on shifting towards quality and not quantity.

“Now we should focus on the value of the tourist," he stated.

The Prime Minister outlined infrastructure investments to support tourism whilst protecting residents' quality of life, including €100 million in water and drainage improvements.

Housing affordability was also spoken about during the interview, with Abela speaking on four major affordable housing projects developed with the Church to provide 260 apartments at affordable prices.

"We cannot be a socialist government leader and ignore that segment of society or say the problem doesn't exist," he stated, outlining support measures including €10,000 cash grants for first-time buyers and equity-sharing schemes.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising long-term vision through Malta 2050 strategy, centring on citizen wellbeing beyond economic indicators.

"Success is not just measured by GDP. People are now looking at other priorities, open spaces, clean air, working fewer hours, finding more time for family," he said.

This vision includes Manoel Island's transformation into a national park following cancelled development plans, creating recreational spaces for families across Malta and Gozo.