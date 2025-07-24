President’s husband Anthony Spiteri Debono dies

The husband of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Anthony, has passed away aged 75, her office announced on Thursday.

“At this difficult time, the Office of the Presidency requests that the privacy of the family be respected,” a short statement read.

Anthony Spiteri Debono passed away on Thursday morning following health complications. He was a notary by profession.

Spiteri Debono leaves to mourn him his three children—Elena, George and Maria Kristina—and his grandchildren Alexandra, Paul, Pippa and Beppe.

Condolences pour in

The Maltese Government saluted the memory of Anthony Spiteri Debono and expressed its condolences to the president and their family.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Anthony Spiteri Debono as a “gentleman” and a “humble person”.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Anthony Spiteri Debono was an "authentic" person as "a student in the law course, as a colleague and as the husband of the President of Malta".

Grech said he contacted the president to offer his condolences and those of the Nationalist Party.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia also extended his deepest condolences on the passing of Notary Anthony Debono.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, the Speaker conveys heartfelt condolences to Her Excellency and to all members of his family at this time of profound loss,” the statement read. “The Speaker joins the nation in mourning the loss of this great gentleman and in offering prayers for comfort and peace to the President and her family.”