Malta most expensive in EU for oils, butter and fats

Malta has the highest prices in Europe for oils, butter and fats, according to a comparative analysis by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical arm.

Among the 36 countries surveyed, only Switzerland recorded higher prices for these items than Malta.

The comparison of food, beverage, and tobacco prices was based on 2024 data.

Within the EU, Malta ranked as the fourth most expensive for milk, cheese, and eggs, as well as for fruit and vegetables.

The only EU countries with more expensive milk, cheese, and eggs were Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria. The only countries with more expensive fruit and vegetables were Luxembourg, France, and Sweden. Malta was also the fifth most expensive for non-alcoholic beverages.

When combining food and non-alcoholic beverages, Malta’s overall price level was the fourth highest in the EU—below Luxembourg, Denmark, and Ireland, and slightly above Austria and France. All these countries have significantly higher minimum wages than Malta.

Eurostat’s comparison is based on price level indices, which measure how the cost of a comparable basket of goods differs across countries, with the EU average set at 100 for each item.

The prices used in the Eurostat comparative analysis were collected in spring 2024.

Meat and fish below EU average

While overall Malta has some of the highest food prices, this is not the case for meat and fish, where prices were slightly below the EU average.

For meat, Malta ranked as the 12th most expensive, with prices two points below the EU average. Fish is also less expensive than the EU average, with Malta ranking 16th in seafood prices. Bread and cereal prices are just above the EU average but are more expensive in 15 other EU member states.

The Eurostat data also shows that Malta had the 8th highest alcohol prices in the EU but considerably cheaper tobacco prices. In fact, Malta ranks 14th in terms of tobacco prices.

Across the board, Eurostat’s data show wide variations in food and drink prices between European countries. The lowest price levels for food and non-alcoholic beverages were recorded in Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland, all significantly below the EU average. The highest overall levels were found in Luxembourg and Denmark within the EU, and in Switzerland and Iceland when including non-EU countries.

Malta’s index values for nearly all food and drink categories place it among the most expensive countries in the EU and Europe—particularly for oils and fats, milk, cheese and eggs, and non-alcoholic beverages.