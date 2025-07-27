Malta launches national campaign to build water resilience

Malta has officially launched a national water resilience campaign titled “Kull Qatra Tgħodd”, aiming to reshape how the country views, values, and uses water amid growing climate and industrial pressures.

“This campaign is not just about water. It’s about how we grow as a country,” said MEP Thomas Bajada, who is leading the initiative as the European Parliament’s Rapporteur on Water Resilience. “If we want Malta to remain strong, competitive, and sustainable, we must make water part of every decision, in every household, business, and field.”

The campaign calls for smarter use of water, increased efficiency through digital tools, and wider access to tap water in public areas.

It also aims to involve the public and private sectors.

“This campaign is a call to action for everyone: from hotels and factories to families and farmers,” Bajada said. “Because each drop counts, and each effort matters. Malta has always been resilient. Now, we lead again, for Europe, and for our future.”

The campaign is being developed in collaboration with key national stakeholders, including the Water Services Corporation and several private industry leaders. It will run until the end of 2025, with a calendar of events planned across schools, public spaces, and workplaces.