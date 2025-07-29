Hundreds call for a Free Palestine in Valletta protest

Hundreds of protestors waved Palestinian flags as they marched through Valletta on Tuesday evening in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

People banged on empty pots and held up placards voicing their anger at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel is withholding aid.

In a speech to protestors, the Palestinian ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania said he is waiting for Malta to declare recognition of a full and independent Palestinian State.

“People are literally starving; five, six days without a bite of food. Can you imagine how hard life is? To starve under this sun? Israel has been diverting the root of the problem. They said 7 October is the new root of the problem. No, occupation is the root of the problem.”

Israel has been waging a long and violent war in Gaza after Hamas launched attacks on Israeli territory on 7 October 2023.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attacks. Since then, over 60,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attacks.

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “collective punishment”, “ethnic cleansing” and “state-sanctioned terror”.

“Enough silence. History is watching and so are our children,” she said. “Let us be the ones who remember. Let us be the ones who refused to turn away. Viva l-Palestina.”

Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus said that he had been trying to avoid seeing the news of what’s happening in Gaza, but gave in a couple of days ago.

“I made myself tea in the morning and saw a photo of thousands of children dying of starvation. I cried, and cried,” he said.

He criticised Metsola for using her position as president of the European Parliament to shake hands with Israeli leaders after the 7 October attacks, yet when she spoke out about the situation in Gaza, she failed to mention Israel as the aggressor.

Callus also voiced anger at the prime minister. “There is no room for empty words. We need action,” he said.

Labour MP Carmelo Abela was present at the protest, as well as Nationalist MPs Mark Anthony Sammut, Albert Buttigieg and Mario de Marco. Momentum's chairperson Arnold Cassola and secretary general Mark Camilleri Gambin were also in attendance, as was ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci. The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) also attended the protest.