PN urges government to recognise Palestine today, not in September

The Nationalist Party has urged government not to wait until September to recognise the State of Palestine.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta will be among a number of EU states set to recognise Palestine in September.

In parliament, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that if Malta cannot recognise Palestine, a valid reason should be given. Robert Abela had already promised to recognise Palestine back in June, but failed to do so.

READ ALSO | Malta must recognise Palestinian State immediately, Labour MP says

Grech remarked that while Israel had every right to defend itself following the Hamas attacks of 7 October two years ago, when a red line was crossed with disproportionate attacks, the opposition and civil society urged government to speak out against these atrocities and to recognise the State of Palestine.

Grech concluded by stressing that every day of delay costs lives, and reiterated his appeal for Robert Abela to recognise the State of Palestine today, not tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party welcomed government’s decision to recognise Palestine.

“As a party that believes in the principle of peace, the Labour Party has always shown full solidarity with the Palestinian people and pushed for the two-state solution,” the PL said, repeating calls for a ceasefire.