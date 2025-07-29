Malta will recognise Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

Malta will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Tuesday evening.

The declaration, made via a social media post, positions Malta alongside a growing number of European nations who have taken similar steps in recent months in support of Palestinian statehood. The announcement came just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled Britain’s plans to do the same, and days after France also pledged recognition.

“Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela wrote on Facebook, shortly after a pro-Palestinian demonstration was held in Valletta protesting the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The Maltese government has faced mounting domestic pressure to take the step. In May, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba publicly urged recognition, followed last week by a similar call from former Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. The Nationalist Party has also pushed for immediate recognition.

Zammit Lewis welcomed the decision. "This is a step I believed needed to be taken, and from my humble position as a backbencher just a few days ago, I publicly urged our country to take this step. Malta should always be a protagonist and not a spectator in favour of peace."

Abela had initially announced such plans in May, aiming to declare recognition at a UN conference in June. However, the event was postponed, delaying the move.

Malta’s decision follows similar actions taken last year by Ireland, Norway, and Spain, who jointly recognised Palestinian statehood.