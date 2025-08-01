Miscarriage leave: Paid week off for couples who miscarry

Women who miscarry, together with their partner, will be eligible for seven days of paid leave under a new government proposal.

Under the proposal, the government will fully fund seven consecutive days of paid leave for women who experience a miscarriage. Their partners will be entitled to the same amount of paid leave.

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul presented the policy during a press conference, saying this move is intended to avoid placing any financial burden on employers.

The payment will be calculated based on the national median wage and the leave will apply equally to workers in the public and private sectors, including agency workers, the self-employed, and part-time employees (on a pro-rata basis).

The entitlement will also be extended to same-sex couples, ensuring full inclusivity.

To access the leave, a woman will only need to present a medical certificate from her gynaecologist, without needing to disclose personal or medical details. The same certificate may also be used by her partner to apply for the leave.

Ellul said new guidelines will be issued to employers on how to handle such cases with respect, discretion, and compassion. He said that employees taking miscarriage leave will have the right to return to their roles without any loss of rights or discrimination, even if they had not previously disclosed their pregnancy to their employer.

Recognising the psychological trauma that often accompanies miscarriage, Ellul announced that psychological support services will also be offered to affected couples.

To support future policy-making, the government will also establish an anonymous national registry to monitor the uptake of miscarriage leave. This data will help inform potential future enhancements to the scheme.