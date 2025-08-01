Noah’s father after son’s tragic death: ‘I choose to be there for my other children’
Simon Mizzi, whose son Noah died after falling in a swimming pool, speaks about finding the courage to live and be there for his family and three other children in emotional message
Simon Mizzi walked out of the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo holding a little white coffin in his arms. Tearful, it was the last time he could embrace his son Noah close to his chest.
The scene is not one any parent would want to pass through. Noah died on Simon’s birthday after five days in intensive therapy care after the 16-month-old boy drowned in a swimming pool.
Noah’s funeral was held on Thursday in a church that was bursting to the seams with people from all walks of life paying their last respects. Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, PN leadership candidates Adrian Delia and Alex Borg, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, all Gozitan ministers were all present.
“Noah brought unity,” Simon wrote later in a lengthy Facebook post in which he thanked all the people who stood by his family over the past couple of weeks.
Simon and his wife Joanna had four children, with Noah being the youngest. A smiley boy, who in his parents’ words, easily made friends, Noah was just one year four months old when tragedy struck the Mizzi household.
But it was Simon’s words of courage in a moment of profound suffering that stood out. Around three weeks ago, Simon lost his father on the day of his father’s birthday. On Simon’s birthday, he lost his son Noah.
At the tail end of his touching message, Simon wrote: “I can, through countless questions that will remain unanswered continue to exist full of rage at God and everyone. Everyone will tell me I am right. But I will only be existing… Instead, I choose to live and ask myself ‘where will I go from here?’ And the reply, with Noah’s help and the happiness he brought to our lives, will be: the path of light, not darkness despite the path of darkness being the easiest one to choose. But Noah represented light.
“I choose to find the courage to continue cherishing my family and raise my three other children, and be there for them. May God help us find this new normal. Finally, I also choose this road for Noah. Our lovely one. Loved for ever. Thank you, God. Thank you all.”