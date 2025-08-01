Noah’s father after son’s tragic death: ‘I choose to be there for my other children’

Simon Mizzi walked out of the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo holding a little white coffin in his arms. Tearful, it was the last time he could embrace his son Noah close to his chest.

The scene is not one any parent would want to pass through. Noah died on Simon’s birthday after five days in intensive therapy care after the 16-month-old boy drowned in a swimming pool.

Noah’s funeral was held on Thursday in a church that was bursting to the seams with people from all walks of life paying their last respects. Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, PN leadership candidates Adrian Delia and Alex Borg, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, all Gozitan ministers were all present.

“Noah brought unity,” Simon wrote later in a lengthy Facebook post in which he thanked all the people who stood by his family over the past couple of weeks.

Simon and his wife Joanna had four children, with Noah being the youngest. A smiley boy, who in his parents’ words, easily made friends, Noah was just one year four months old when tragedy struck the Mizzi household.