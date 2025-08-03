Planning reform needed but wider consultation necessary, Grech says

Government’s planning reform bills are being rushed through the summer months when public attention is elsewhere, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“Government, when nobody is paying attention, is slipping in laws which aim to remove all controls in the planning regime,” Grech said in an interview on NET TV.

The outgoing-Nationalist leader’s comments come after a week of criticism to government’s planning reform bills. The legislation, and the lack of consultation preceding it, has received the criticism of social partners, NGOs and other groups.

Earlier this week, former prime minister Joseph Muscat had described government’s handling of its proposed planning reforms as “a complete mess” (froġa).

He said reforms in Malta’s planning regime are needed, but criticised the way the process has played out. He argued that instead of removing protections, the government should strengthen rights by introducing constitutional amendments guaranteeing citizens the right to a healthy environment

The PN leader emphasised the PN’s proposal for carrying capacity studies across Malta and Gozo, which would examine how each locality can continue to develop without reducing residents' quality of life. He revealed the party has presented motions within local councils requesting such studies.

"What we are telling the government is: let's analyse each locality, and see how its development can improve citizens’ wellbeing, not worsen it,” he said.

On road safety, following weeks dominated by traffic fatalities, Grech expressed solidarity with victims' families whilst calling for increased government investment in infrastructure and enforcement. He highlighted concerns about driving licence irregularities and the need for proper testing procedures for foreign drivers.

"We can do more. The first thing government needs to do is invest more in the country's infrastructure," he said.

The Nationalist leader also announced the party’s med wing NET will be operating at a profit, having registered losses for a number of years.

The PN leader credited careful financial management and strategic investments, including installing solar panels on party properties to reduce electricity costs, for the improved financial position.