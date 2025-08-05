Fishermen provided with palm leaves for lampuki season

Government has announced the free distribution of palm leaves to fishermen ahead of the lampuki season, with more than 3,000 fronds handed out so far.

“The lampuki season is a very important time for our fishermen and for Maltese maritime culture,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said.

“Through the distribution of palm fronds, we are continuing to protect and promote fishing traditions while directly helping fishermen.”

Palm fronds are used to build kanizzati, traditional floating structures placed at sea to attract and catch lampuki.

The palm leaves are being distributed at the Office of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Għammieri, in preparation for the season that typically begins in August.

According to the office, around 50 full-time and part-time lampuki fishermen are expected to benefit from the service.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Alicia Bugeja Said said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the fishing sector while respecting environmental needs.

“The government remains committed to continuing to strengthen the fishing sector with measures that respect both environmental sustainability and the needs of fishermen,” she said.

The Acting Director General for Fisheries and Aquaculture explained how the month of August is known for lampuki fishing. He also remarked that the service is set to continue running free of charge until the end of this week.