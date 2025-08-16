Arts school theatre plans are afoot… with no timeline

A new theatre will be built at the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School in Hamrun that will also serve the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, MaltaToday has learnt.

But while architectural plans have been prepared no timeline was provided by the Education Ministry when asked about the absence of a theatre at the school.

The MVPA, a specialised secondary school that offers students dedicated vocational paths in art, dance, drama, music and media, was set up eight years ago. However, the school has no functioning theatre. The building that once housed a theatre has fallen into disrepair and cannot be used.

When asked in parliament last month by Opposition education spokesperson Justin Schembri about plans for a theatre at MVPA, Education Minister Clifton Grima replied that “the project is being coordinated between the Education Ministry, the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra”.

Asked to elaborate further by this newspaper, the ministry said “architectural plans for a new, highly specialised theatre have already been prepared by the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS) in line with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s (MPO) vision”.

It added that this marked “an important step forward in addressing the needs of a school dedicated to the visual and performing arts”.

However, the ministry said an application has not yet been submitted with the Planning Authority pending the signing of a memorandum of understanding between all stakeholders. No timeline was provided, either for the signing of the MOU or the submission of a planning application.

“The ministry recognises the importance of equipping the school with the necessary facilities and remains fully committed to this important initiative. The project will provide a long-overdue, purpose-built space that truly reflects the talent and potential of the school’s students,” the ministry said.

Talks between all stakeholders have been going on for at least two years. In two separate parliamentary replies to questions from the Opposition spokesperson in April and October 2023, the education minister mentioned ongoing talks and the need for a “holistic project” to provide better facilities.

Students have had to use alternative spaces in other schools and public buildings to put up their annual performances and events. It seems, they will have to wait a while longer before their school gets a functional theatre.