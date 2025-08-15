WATCH | 50 turtle eggs hatch at Ramla l-Ħamra
The fourth turtle nest of the season has started to hatch.
In a post on Facebook, Nature Trust announced that the second nest at Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra saw 50 baby turtles hatching during the night.
Over the course of 10 hours, around 50 hatchlings made their way safely to the sea.
This nest, that was hatched by a turtle named Johanna, was discovered on 29 June, as the eggs started to hatch after 47 days. This nest will also continue to be monitored for the coming nights.
Nature Trust thanked the Environment and Resources Authority for their involvement.