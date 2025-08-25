menu

Trader fails to reimburse customer after faulty laptop repair

Consumers cautioned about trader who failed to reimburse customer as ordered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal, after returning a faulty laptop 'in an even worse condition'

karl_azzopardi
25 August 2025, 1:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Laptop (File photo)
Laptop (File photo)

Consumers have been cautioned about a trader who failed to reimburse a customer as ordered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal, after returning a faulty laptop “in an even worse condition.”

In a statement, the director general of Consumer Affairs said trader Robert Galea, who operates under the business name Arcade, “failed to honour a decision … ordering him to reimburse the consumer €1,281.”

“The consumer had entrusted the trader with a faulty laptop for repair, but after several months it was returned in an even worse condition. Some of the parts had been replaced with inferior quality components,” the statement said.

The tribunal also ordered the trader to pay the costs of the proceedings.

 

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.