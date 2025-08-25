Trader fails to reimburse customer after faulty laptop repair

Consumers have been cautioned about a trader who failed to reimburse a customer as ordered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal, after returning a faulty laptop “in an even worse condition.”

In a statement, the director general of Consumer Affairs said trader Robert Galea, who operates under the business name Arcade, “failed to honour a decision … ordering him to reimburse the consumer €1,281.”

“The consumer had entrusted the trader with a faulty laptop for repair, but after several months it was returned in an even worse condition. Some of the parts had been replaced with inferior quality components,” the statement said.

The tribunal also ordered the trader to pay the costs of the proceedings.