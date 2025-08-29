Malta Red Cross warns of unauthorised donation requests

The Red Cross has issued a warning to the public about recent donation solicitations claiming to be from them, cautioning against scams.

“Any official fundraising is always clearly communicated through our official channels,” the organisation said in a Facebook post.

The alert comes after reports of people being approached for donations claimed to be for the Malta Red Cross. The organisation stressed that it has not authorised or endorsed these collections and urged members of the public to remain cautious.

The Malta Red Cross has advised that if approached for a donation, individuals should ask to see official identification and refer to its official website at www.redcross.org.mt.

The organisation further noted that if anyone suspects fraudulent activity, they should not engage with the individual but instead report the matter to shop management or local authorities.

“Thank you for helping us protect the integrity of humanitarian work and ensuring donations reach those truly in need,” the Malta Red Cross added.