MGRM activists interrupt Equality Parliamentary Secretary speech over detained member

Malta Gay Rights Movement activists on Thursday interrupted a speech by the Equality Parliamentary Secretary over the detention of one of their members.

The issue concerns Angoua Abdu, who was detained by the authorities over a rejected asylum application. He was attempting to appeal the rejection on the basis of his sexual orientation.

The junior minister was addressing conference on the progress and challenges faced by the

LGBTIQ+ community as part of Pride Week.

“Abdu is a member of the LGBTIQ community, and his detention places him at severe risk of bullying, harassment, homophobia, and violence. Pride is a time to celebrate resilience, equality, and visibility but we cannot truly celebrate while one of us is left behind, vulnerable, and alone,” the activists said.

The activists are calling for Abdu’s safety, dignity, and release, and for an end to practices that endanger members of the LGBTIQ community.

“We raise our banners today to say clearly: No one is free until all of us are free,” they said. “Solidarity means action. Pride means justice. We will not stand by silently.”