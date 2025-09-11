Vision Malta 2050 consultation period extended to allow Opposition submissions

The government has extended the public consultation period on Vision Malta 2050 until the end of October, following a request from the Opposition to submit its position on the plan.

In a statement, the Economy Ministry said the extension was being granted as a goodwill gesture to ensure the vision reflects a national consensus, even though the original consultation period had closed.

The government described Vision Malta 2050 as a “unique and historic” opportunity to give the country a clear policy framework and direction that extends beyond the traditional five-year political cycle.

Officials said the initiative has already received widespread positive feedback from national entities and figures, including the President of the Republic, the Archbishop of Malta, and several constituted bodies.