Labour holds Q&A session as part of two-day political activity

The Labour Party organised a series of discussions as part of two days of party activities at Kennedy Grove.

The events, which featured ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and Labour MPs, gave people an opportunity to ask questions and put forward suggestions to government representatives.

The first discussion focused on the environment and community spaces, with the participation of Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

The pair spoke of green areas in towns and villages, along with infrastructure initiatives designed to complement the environment.

A second session focused on building a fairer society. Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul discussed ongoing reforms, including measures to strengthen legal protections, improve efficiency in the justice system, and provide support for workers and families.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi also spoke of government’s pledge to continue delivering on commitments outlined in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.