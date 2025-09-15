WATCH | TCNs remove hateful, racist graffiti on Floriana underpass wall

TCN activists have taken it upon themselves to remove racist graffiti sprayed along the Bombi underpass in Floriana.

On Monday morning, commuters making use of the underpass walked along racist graffiti.

“Go back to your country,” “Fuck Muslims/Arabs,” “Fuck Indians, Nepal, Paki,” and even a swastika were among the phrases and signs sprayed onto the walls.

Upon seeing this, a number of TCNs in Malta, as well as a Maltese man who preferred to remain anonymous, took it upon themselves to rid the walls of the hateful graffiti.

One of the men who cleaned up the graffiti was Manav Sanger, an active member of the TCN community who was even appointed as the General Workers’ Union’s TCN Liason Officer.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Sanger said that although TCNs don’t experience such racism on a daily basis, abuse against them still persists. He stated that he understands certain levels of frustration, even from some people who’ve had bad experiences working with TCNs, but he urged unity and compassion.

Sanger spoke about how TCNs might face abuse on the workplace, explaining that in some instances, when such workers try to stand up for themselves, they are easily sacked and risk being rendered illegal immigrants.

He says that this is done through backdated terminations, where an employer informs authorities that a TCN is no longer working with them.

By law, TCNs have a maximum of 10 days to find a new job after they end up jobless. But when terminating employment, some employers abusively backdate the termination by at least 10 days, effectively putting the employee in a state of immediate illegality.

This may then result in a lengthy appeals process in front of the Immigration Appeals Board, a process that can take months or years, as TCNs are forbidden from working legally while their appeal is ongoing.

Sanger stated that the ease with which employers can do as they please have led to some TCNs being preferred over Maltese workers.

He appealed for Maltese, European, and TCN workers to collectively fight against such abuse.