No one injured as airport bus catches fire

An airport bus has caught fire near the Malta International Airport's (MIA) primary apron.

In a statement, the MIA said that at about 6:50pm, the passenger bus caught fire, as the airport's firefighting team was sent to the site immediately.

No passengers were inside the bus, as no injuries were reported.

"Airport operations remain unaffected, with MIA continuing to coordinate closely with all entities involved."

The MIA said that it will be investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire.