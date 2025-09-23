From environmental rangers to nature stewards

Ambjent Malta has rebranded its environmental rangers into nature stewards in a move aimed at better reflecting their work within the Natura 2000 management framework.

The project, first launched in December 2020, focuses on safeguarding Malta’s protected areas through education, public engagement and on-the-ground surveillance.

However, nature stewards do not have enforcement powers. Their security surveillance patrols focus on observation, and any illegal activities are reported to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) or the police.

So far this year, Ambjent Malta’s nature stewards have referred 32 cases to the police and 23 to ERA.

ERA, which employs its own enforcement officers, is responsible for investigating and taking action on environmental breaches. The authority said it has investigated 211 incidents on Natura 2000 sites so far this year.

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry said the new title does not represent a change in the workers’ roles or responsibilities.

Ambjent Malta currently employs 17 nature stewards, whose remit is broad. Their duties range from promoting awareness of biodiversity and cultural heritage to coordinating public information events, designing and implementing educational programmes, preparing and distributing information materials, and guiding visitors through protected sites.

Nature stewards also manage ticketing and sales at sites, keep financial records, control crowds, maintain calendars of events and patrol the areas under their supervision.

The spokesperson said the change in designation is intended to emphasise the stewardship and educational aspect of the role, which is seen as essential for building public understanding and support for conservation efforts.