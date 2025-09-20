ADPD says educators must be trusted, not muzzled

ADPD – The Green Party has affirmed that educators must be given the freedom to speak their mind, criticising the Ministry for Education’s insistence on permission for teachers to express their views.

“If we truly believe in the need for our children and young people to be brought up as critical thinkers, you cannot have educators who can only share their own critical thinking after being granted permission to do so,” said ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci during a press conference this morning.

The press conference, held before the beginning of the new scholastic year, was also addressed by Deputy Secretary General Mario Mallia.

Gauci and Mallia stressed that the start of the school year brings high hopes that students will receive the education they deserve. They said educators’ respect is not just financial, while last year’s salary improvements were welcomed, true respect also requires trust and freedom of expression.

The party criticised the Ministry for Education for pushing teachers to seek permission before speaking, calling it unacceptable, particularly following the Ombudsman’s ruling condemning such restrictions.

The speakers described the ministry’s stance as reminiscent of colonial times, arguing that critical thinking cannot be encouraged when educators are muzzled.

ADPD – The Green Party also referenced its recent document Green Over Greed – A Green Vision 2050, highlighting three principles that link freedom of expression and critical thinking to education.

The party insists that respecting educators as professionals means ending the policy that limits their independent thinking.

The speakers further addressed the need for schools to welcome all students, referencing a recent court ruling obliging the ministry to provide education to two young immigrant children previously denied access due to legal technicalities.

Gauci and Mallia said that children should never suffer because of such issues and that the ministry should protect their inalienable rights.

The press conference concluded with the party thanking officials, educators, and other education sector workers for their dedication, while wishing students and teachers a successful scholastic year.