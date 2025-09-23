Isolated showers and gusty winds expected on Wednesday morning

Occasional thundery and gusty isolated showers are expected on Wednesday morning, with conditions improving significantly by late afternoon, the Met office told MaltaToday.

The Met office explained that an area of low pressure over Northern Italy is extending to the Central Mediterranean, bringing unsettled weather to the islands.

Later in the week, a ridge of high pressure is expected to extend from the Bay of Biscay towards Malta, offering temporary relief. “Inclement weather is expected on and off throughout the week,” they added.

Official rainfall totals for September show very low amounts across localities, with most areas recording 0mm, except San Lawrenz, Xagħra, and Xewkija, which registered 0.2mm each. The climatic norm for September rainfall is 59.2mm.

As for temperatures, the climatic norm stands at 24.7°C, with average maximum and minimum temperatures of 28.5°C and 20.8°C, respectively.

The office advises consulting the 7-day forecast for updated maximum and minimum temperatures.