Church schools open new scholastic year with 17,000 students

Around 17,000 students and more than 3,000 educators began the scholastic year in church schools at kindergarten, primary, secondary and post-secondary level, the Secretariat for Catholic Education has announced.

The secretariat also said that around 2,000 new students are starting at one of the 55 church schools across Malta and Gozo, after around 4,300 applications were received.

“Education is the source of all good,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna said in a message to students and educators, adding that “learning comes from an inclusive, holistic educational system that also promotes healthy values and has room for discipline and responsibility but also for compassion towards the vulnerable.”

Each year, new educators join the sector, and the Secretariat for Catholic Education organises preparatory meetings for them.

This year, around 130 new educators were welcomed by the Delegate for Catholic Education, Fr Mark Ellul, and the Director General, Dr Ian Mifsud

They stressed that in a world where information is more accessible and artificial intelligence is growing fast, Catholic education should focus even more on the formation of the whole person and on guiding each person towards Jesus.

Supporting critical thinking, creativity and innovation was also highlighted as essential.

Alongside the administrative work needed to reopen schools, improvements were carried out in several buildings over the summer.

The secretariat explained that several measures are also being introduced for the benefit of students and staff. Last year saw the first step in including assessment from the last three years of secondary school into the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC/‘O’ Levels).

While more progress is needed, this change was welcomed as a solid start. Agreements reached by the Government with various trade unions also mean work is ongoing to adjust staff salaries, with employees set to gradually receive what is due to them under official parameters.