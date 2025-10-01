Chamber of Advocates wants body regulating AI

The President of the Chamber of Advocates has called for an AI regulatory body during his speech at the start of the Forensic Year.

In his speech, Peter Fenech spoke of AI’s impact on the legal profession and how it is taught in university, noting the opportunities and challenges the technology brings with it.

He described AI as “A dangerous tool if not regulated,” adding the rise of AI comes at a time when the University of Malta’s law course is set to undergo changes.

Fenech described the current course as one taken by students who cannot enter their desired course. He added that currently, law students who don’t even attend lectures all year are passing the course alongside those who do attend.

The chamber’s president reported ongoing discussions with the university regarding proposals to reform the course’s curriculum. The proposed changes are intended to begin by the academic year 2027.

For yet another year, Fenech stressed the need for a legal framework that regulates the legal profession, reminding those present that Malta is the only democratic European state without such framework.

Fenech also highlighted ongoing pressures concerning judicial workload.

While acknowledging the value of adding new judges and magistrates, he stressed that the increase in judicial numbers is insufficient to handle the continuously increasing number of cases.

He stated that the Chamber of Advocates cannot accept situations where courts fail to maintain scheduled hearing times without apology, which impedes lawyers in carrying out their professional duties.

Regarding professional standards and accountability, Fenech insisted on a clear procedure for the Commissioner for Judicial Standards. The procedure must ensure that filings and allegations directed against the judiciary are properly investigated and considered.

The President also addressed internal deficiencies within the legal profession, attributing shortcomings to a lack of regulation, abuse, absence of discipline, and insufficient professionalism.

Additionally, Fenech argues that lawyers' tariffs must be reviewed because current tariffs are inadequate and unrealistic, contributing to ongoing issues within the courts.