More than 300 children treated in hospital for self-harm since 2020

The number of children attending emergency departments due to self-harm has nearly doubled from 36 cases in 2020 to 64 in 2024, according to official data tabled in parliament.

According to data tabled in parliament by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, 318 children presented at accident and emergency services for self-harm between 2020 and July 2025.

The figures show a sharp rise in cases from 2020 to 2021, jumping from 36 to 62 presentations. Numbers remained high throughout 2022 and 2023, with 63 and 69 cases respectively, before dropping slightly to 64 in 2024.

In the first seven months of 2025, 24 children have already attended A&E for self-harm.

The data reveal a gender variation, with female children accounting for 227 cases compared to 91 male cases over the five years. Girls represented more than 71 per cent of all presentations.

The age group most affected is 13 to 14-year-olds, with 118 presentations, followed closely by 15 to 16-year-olds with 112 cases. Together, these two teenage age brackets account for nearly three-quarters of all cases.

Among the 13 to 14 age group, the gender difference is particularly pronounced. Girls in this age bracket accounted for 100 cases compared to just 18 boys, making them the single most vulnerable demographic in the data.

Children aged 11 to 12 accounted for 57 presentations, with 38 girls and 19 boys. The youngest age bracket of 0 to 10 years recorded 31 cases, with 20 boys and 11 girls, representing the only age group where boys outnumbered girls.

