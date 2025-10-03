Two Maltese couples die in Croatia after vehicle falls off highway into the sea

Four Maltese people died after a vehicle they were in fell into the sea in Croatia.

Croatian news outlets said that the vehicle was driving from Rijeka towards Senj when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn.

The vehicle then crashed into two guardrails before plunging 70 metres into the sea.

The victims are two Maltese couples who were declared dead at the scene. Their bodies have since been recovered and their autopsies are underway.

According to news outlet IndexHR, a witness stated that a police officer at the scene jumped into the sea from a great height and tried to save the people in the car.

The accident occurred at around 4:20pm on Thursday.

Croatian authorities said that investigations into what caused the accident are underway.

MaltaToday is informed that the Maltese government have been made aware of the victims’ identities.