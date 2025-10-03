Bartolo cleared in standards probe into wedding venue

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has cleared former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo of wrongdoing following an investigation into claims of a potential conflict of interest surrounding his 2024 wedding celebrations.

The inquiry was launched after a complaint alleged that Bartolo’s choice of wedding reception venue, Manta by the Sea in Sliema, and the use of vessels owned by the Zammit Tabona family to transport guests, raised ethical concerns.

Both operators are active in the tourism and hospitality sectors, which fell under Bartolo’s ministerial portfolio at the time.

Investigators examined whether Bartolo had benefited from favourable treatment or concessions from the operators involved. Documents provided showed that Bartolo and his wife paid €110,000 for the reception and a further €13,762.51 for logistical arrangements, including the use of two vessels.

The Standards Commissioner concluded that the sums were substantial and did not indicate preferential rates. Evidence from the companies involved confirmed that the payments were consistent with normal industry practice, with no signs of discounts or concessions granted because of Bartolo’s ministerial role.

While acknowledging that the venue and service providers were regulated within the tourism sector, the commissioner found that this alone did not constitute a conflict of interest. The decisive factor was whether Bartolo had received undue advantage — which, according to the report, he had not.

The report therefore dismissed the complaint, ruling that Bartolo had not breached ethical standards in relation to his wedding arrangements.

Bartolo reacts

In a statement following the publication of the report, Bartolo said he and his wife had endured unfounded accusations designed to damage their reputation.

“A little over a year ago, in fact the day after Amanda and I were married, there were those who felt the need to invent an allegation and launch a very dangerous plan with the ultimate aim of destroying me and my family,” he said.

He insisted the report shows they were allegations intended to cause personal harm.

“What remedy is there for our families and relatives, whom I was forced to drag through needless hardship? Those who threw stones should not now hide their hands, because today more than ever they show themselves for what they truly are. They must bear political responsibility for their actions,” he said.