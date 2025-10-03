Four ‘lightly’ injured after collapse at Ta’ Kola windmill

Updated at 2:53pm with Heritage Malta statement

Four people suffered light injuries after part of the Ta’ Kola windmill in Xagħra collapsed.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at around 12pm on Friday, when a section of the landmark structure gave way. Four workers who were on-site at the time were struck by falling bricks.

According to Heritage Malta, the sails of the windmill collapsed onto the mill's roof while being rotated manually, as part of a routine inspection after a recent storm.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, and the injured men were taken to Gozo General Hospital. According to police, they suffered light injuries.

Heritage Malta said initial assessments show that the wooden structure supporting the sails suffered extensive damage from the elements and the storm, leading to the collapse.

The collapse itself caused damage to the roof of the windmill. Heritage Malta said repair workers to treat the damage will start immediately.

The windmill, near Ġgantija temples, was built in the 18th century. It is considered a rare surviving example of its kind in the Maltese islands.