Adrian Delia's partner Cynthia Galea announces bid for PN Executive

Cynthia Galea has announced that she will be contesting for a position on the Nationalist Party's executive.

“It's easy to complain. It's easy to say what needs to be done. But if we really want change, everyone needs to reach out; everyone offers what they know and what they believe in. I'm ready to do my part,” she wrote on Facebook on Monday night.

She also emphasised the need for building a "broader, more representative and truly people-oriented politics within the party."

Galea is a Gozitan lawyer and the partner of Adrian Delia, who recently contested the PN leadership election.

Delia lost the election to Alex Borg by a mere 44 votes in September.

She outlined what she hopes to bring to the executive, stating she would like to offer her perspective as a mother, a Gozitan and a lawyer.