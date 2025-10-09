Traffic accident unfolds live during Transport Malta TVAM interview

A bumper-to-bumper traffic accident was caught live on air during a TVAM interview with Transport Malta’s deputy head of enforcement, Jean Claude Attard, in Paola.

“As you can see, these things happen on the go, as behind us, we have a bumper-to-bumper which can take a while to clear the vehicles from the street,” Attard said, reacting to the collision that occurred just metres behind him.

The on-air accident took place on Thursday morning, as Malta continues to face heavy congestion and widespread frustration on its roads. On Tuesday, traffic gridlock was particularly bad, with 23 collisions, 10 vehicle breakdowns and two spillages reported across the island during morning rush hour.

The footage shows a silver car crashing into the back of a red vehicle that had stopped at a roundabout, while Attard was speaking to the presenter in the foreground. The Transport Malta official appears startled as the sound of the crash is heard, turning to look at the scene while the presenter continues talking.

The accident happened moments after the presenter said that they were filming “in the early hours of the morning, when traffic seems to be at its peak”.

Attard added that officials would place markers on the ground of where the crash happened to move the cars as fast as possible, explaining that this forms part of their duties when handling accidents and directing traffic.

Transport Malta officials were seen attending the scene shortly after the incident occurred.