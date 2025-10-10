Nisa Laburisti distances itself from Borg's nomination of Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
The Labour Party's women's section makes no direct reference to Donald Trump or Ian Borg, as they state that boasting about peace when one's actions leave behind 'a great divide fueled by racism, classism, misogyny, xenophobia and homophobia,' is useless
Labour's women's section has published a veiled criticism of Ian Borg's decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Nisa Laburisti's statement came after the deputy prime minister's controversial nomination. Borg's decision drew widespread criticism locally. Former ONE News editor Sandro Mangion was among those who expressed his confusion following the nomination, as he was joined by, among others, academic Carmen Sammut and labour-leaning opinionist, Jeremy Camilleri.
In a post on Facebook, Nisa Laburisti started by welcoming news of the Gaza ceasefire, expressing hope that the agreement is permanent.
"Let us not forget however that those who boast about the peace they have brought to another land have ignited a raging fire within their own house in the past year with lives lost and minorities stripped bare of their humanity."
The women's section made no direct reference to US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Ian Borg, or the Nobel Peace Prize nomination, however, the comment was a clear reference to Trump, his expectation to receive the Nobel Peace Prize and those who nominated him for it.
Nisa Laburisti added that boasting about peace when one's actions leave behind "a great divide fueled by racism, classism, misogyny, xenophobia and homophobia," is useless.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan democracy campaigner Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Corina Machado is the opposition leader in her country who was barred from running in Venezuela's last presidential elections. She is widely seen as a unifying figure who brought together Venezuela's opposition.
Machado now mostly lives in hiding, as Venezuela's government continues its crackdown on dissent.