Nisa Laburisti distances itself from Borg's nomination of Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Labour's women's section has published a veiled criticism of Ian Borg's decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nisa Laburisti's statement came after the deputy prime minister's controversial nomination. Borg's decision drew widespread criticism locally. Former ONE News editor Sandro Mangion was among those who expressed his confusion following the nomination, as he was joined by, among others, academic Carmen Sammut and labour-leaning opinionist, Jeremy Camilleri.

In a post on Facebook, Nisa Laburisti started by welcoming news of the Gaza ceasefire, expressing hope that the agreement is permanent.

"Let us not forget however that those who boast about the peace they have brought to another land have ignited a raging fire within their own house in the past year with lives lost and minorities stripped bare of their humanity."