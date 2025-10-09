Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg has revealed he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in helping to broker peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Borg said he met with Trump and his wife in New York two weeks ago.

As chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2024, Borg said he had worked extensively on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which reached a peace settlement earlier this year.

“I presented the American President with a letter I wrote in my own name, in which I informed him that, like many others, I have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Borg said in a statement. “I also encouraged him to continue working on the Middle East and Ukraine.”

Borg added that he was encouraged by what he described as a growing commitment to peace efforts around the world. “I am pleased today to see greater commitment that is bringing us closer to peace,” he said.