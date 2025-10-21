LIVE | European Parliament to debate Malta's rule of law on Tuesday

The European Parliament will be holding a debate on Malta's rule of law on Tuesday afternoon.

"Eight years on from Daphne's assassination, Malta's rule-of-law crisis continues to cast a long shadow," said David Casa, head of the Nationalist Party delegation in the European Parliament last week.

The debate will take place between 1pm and 3pm during the October plenary session, focusing on media freedom, anti-corruption enforcement, and accountability in Malta. Political groups in the European Parliament agreed to discuss ongoing concerns about rule of law issues.

The Labour Party has condemned the debate as being "against Malta", accusing the PN of “directly damaging Malta’s reputation” at the European level by promoting what it called “negative narratives” about the country.

In response, the government has scheduled a parliamentary debate for Wednesday to address the Opposition's "attacks on Malta's reputation." Motion 421, titled 'Motion to condemn the behaviour of the Opposition', was tabled by government whip Naomi Cachia on Friday.

The PN has meanwhile criticised the government motion, claiming it aims to obstruct Opposition Leader Alex Borg's attendance at an EPP summit in Brussels on Thursday.