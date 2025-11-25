Gozo Business Chamber voices concern over ferry service failures

The Gozo Business Chamber has called out the situation at the Gozo Channel, highlighting repeated failures in the ferry service.

“Sometimes, there seems to be a failure to realise the vitality of this service for the Gozitan population,” the chamber said on Tuesday afternoon.

They pointed out that for the past period, the channel was affected by failures in the service, especially in the morning, when this service is most critical for the Gozitan community.

This reaction comes as commuters between Malta and Gozo were facing delays in the past weeks and growing frustration as Gozo Channel workers were waiting five minutes before letting the ferry depart.

The business organisation stressed that the governance and management of the ferry service require urgent attention. They also warned that the ongoing disruptions are causing Gozitans to lose valuable time and placing them at a disadvantage.

The chamber emphasised that whilst progress is being made across various sectors, accessibility remains the most fundamental issue.

“When the most vital thing of all, accessibility, is not being addressed, this progress will be lost,” they warned.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​