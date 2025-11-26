PN in favour of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Opposition leader Alex Borg said Ukraine’s future must by the country itself, and not by Russia.

“Political, economic, and humanitarian support to Ukraine must remain strong to ensure a peace that provides long-term security for the Ukrainian people. Instability in Europe has a direct impact on the Mediterranean and on Malta, particularly in the areas of resources, migration, and regional security,” a Nationalist Party statement read.

Borg, speaking during an Extraordinary Informal Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP), expressed solidarity with Malta’s position in favour of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This summit on Wednesday, convened by President Manfred Weber, aimed at discussing developments related to the conflict in Ukraine, targeting to strengthen the common position of EPP’s member parties.

Present at the summit were President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, as well as Leaders of the Opposition from political parties in EU Member States forming part of the EPP.

Both the EPP and PN are urging Europe to continue defending the rules-based international order which see the lack of yielding to pressure for agreements to the advantage of aggressors.

PN's International Secretary Beppe Galea, was also present.