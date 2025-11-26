Annual Caritas Christmas lunch to celebrate 10th anniversary

Caritas Malta is inviting people who are alone or lack the means to celebrate Christmas to attend the tenth edition of the Christmas lunch at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

The event hopes to provide companionship and support during the festive season, with it being described as a concrete expression of solidarity and a visible sign of the Church’s commitment to welcoming all.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi explained that that the meal’s location was chosen with intent, since it is the central place of the Archdiocese.

The director of Caritas Malta, Anthony Gatt, spoke about the experiences people shared with him during one of these dinners, with one person saying that they once again “felt the love and joy that this beautiful day brings.”

Gatt added that a large tent will be placed in the courtyard this year, with the aim of widening the space for the increase in attendees anticipated this year.

"For us, Christmas and its spirit starts early with the preparation for this meal”, Chairperson of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, which will be providing the food, Julian Sammut said.

“As a team we prepare all the food voluntarily, for around 600 people, which includes fresh vegetable soup and a traditional stuffed turkey served with potatoes and vegetables", he said.

In addition to this, the foundation will also be handing out up to 500 meals to the homes of those who cannot attend.

As in previous years, the band X-Tend will also be attending to entertain those in attendance.

Caritas Malta urges those going through moments of hardship this Christmas to join the lunch by calling 79555915 or writing to [email protected]