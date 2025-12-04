Do not eat these pistachios

The public is being advised not to consume a raw pistachio product because it has elevated levels of aflatoxins.

The product in question is a 300g and a 500g packet from the brand Daily Fresh, with an expiry date of 12/10/2027.

Aflatxoins are produced by two species of the Aspergillus fungus, found in hot, humid climates. This occurs in food due to fungal contamination. Temperature, humidity, soil and storage conditions all affect the rate and degree of contamination.

Aflatoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated product and either dispose of it or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Food Safety and Security Authority between 7:30am and 2:30pm via telephone +356 26025211 or by email at [email protected].