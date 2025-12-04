WATCH | Hailstorm blankets Malta in white

Parts of Malta were hit by a hailstorm on Thursday afternoon, as grey skies and rain covered the islands.

In a rare sight for Malta, hail covered streets, and thunder rumbled in the sky.

The Met Office has also issued an orange warning, saying moderate to heavy thundery showers with hail, are expected to affect the Maltese Islands.

The temperature is currently sitting at 12°C with a feel of 10°C

The storm approached from the southwest of the Island, with the Met Office saying that a low-pressure system over the Southern Adriatic Sea is extending towards the central Mediterranean.

Windy weather and thundery showers are also forecast for Friday 5 December.