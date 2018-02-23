Minister promises regular spot-checks after internet key, powder found in prison

Michael Farrugia said he will continue working to ensure there are no prohibited items circulating inside the Corradino Correctional Facility

23 February 2018, 9:54am
A spot-check at the Corradino Correctional Facility on Thursday resulted in the discovery of a number of prohibited items, the Home Affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The checks were carried out by the police drugs squad, and resulted in the discovery of an internet key as well as “suspicious power” in one prisoner’s locker.

No mobile phones or alcohol was discovered during the checks, said the ministry. 

In a statement, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia was quoted as saying that similar checks would be carried out on more regular basis by prison officials, as well as the police, when this is thought to be necessary.

“The minister will continue working to stop once and for all, the presence illegal substances and prohibited objects in prison,” read the statement.

