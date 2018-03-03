National Youth Parliament 2018 applications now open

The National Youth Council has opened applications for its annual National Youth Parliament event, allowing young people to voice themselves in Parliament on various issues

3 March 2018, 1:16pm
by Karl Azzopardi
National Youth Parliament 2018 applications are now open
National Youth Parliament 2018 applications are now open

Young people will have the opportunity to air their views on a number of topics during the annual National Youth Parliament, which is once again being organised by the National Youth Council.

The yearly event, open to those aged between 13 to 35 years, offers young people the opportunity to discuss national issues within Parliament.

Those aged 13 to 18 years also have the option to talk about issues related to the media and journalism in Malta, development strategies, and Vote 16.

Interested applicants aged 19 or higher can discuss mental health, prostitution legislation reform, and the legalisation of marijuana.

Once applications - which can be found on the council's website - close, the council will be organising events that will prepare applicants for their upcoming parliamentary discussions.

"This event has served as a platform for youths to discuss national issues and forward their ideas on an institutional level while strengthening their characters and encouraging them to take an active role within society," the council's national officer Jasmine Farrugia said. 

