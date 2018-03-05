MIDI to enter into Manoel Island guardianship agreement

Company to be bound to guarantee public access to Fort Manoel, its glacis and foreshore

massimo_costa
5 March 2018, 8:10pm
by Massimo Costa
MIDI plc will be entering into an agreement binding it to ensure public access to Fort Manoel is safeguarded
MIDI plc will be entering into an agreement binding it to ensure public access to Fort Manoel is safeguarded

MIDI plc will soon be entering into a guardianship agreement, regarding Manoel Island, with the Gzira local council, which will bind the company to ensure that Fort Manoel is used in a manner which guarantees public access to the fort.

It will also have to make sure that the glacis around the fort, together with its foreshore, can be accessed by the public, MIDI company secretary Catherine Formosa said today.

MIDI plc had been set up in 1992 and charged with leading the revitilisation of Manoel Island and Tigne Point, Sliema.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Maltese parliament extends voting suffrage to 16-year-olds
National

Maltese parliament extends voting suffrage to 16-year-olds
Massimo Costa
Quarter of appeals for refused planning permits upheld since 2013
National

Quarter of appeals for refused planning permits upheld since 2013
Massimo Costa
MIDI to enter into Manoel Island guardianship agreement
National

MIDI to enter into Manoel Island guardianship agreement
Massimo Costa
Wasteserv CEO can’t explain why 30% of pre-election engagements hailed from Herrera’s constituency
National

Wasteserv CEO can’t explain why 30% of pre-election engagements hailed from Herrera’s constituency
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe