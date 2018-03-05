MIDI to enter into Manoel Island guardianship agreement

MIDI plc will soon be entering into a guardianship agreement, regarding Manoel Island, with the Gzira local council, which will bind the company to ensure that Fort Manoel is used in a manner which guarantees public access to the fort.

It will also have to make sure that the glacis around the fort, together with its foreshore, can be accessed by the public, MIDI company secretary Catherine Formosa said today.

MIDI plc had been set up in 1992 and charged with leading the revitilisation of Manoel Island and Tigne Point, Sliema.