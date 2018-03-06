Malta International Airport ranked second best European airport

Malta International Airport has placed second amongst other European airport in the Airport Service Quality 2017 awards, which ranked 343 airports worldwide by departing passengers travelling through them during the year.

The airport has managed to obtain a place within the top five European airports for the past nine years, however this is the highest it has placed in the awards, which are organised by Airport Council International.

“Last year’s overall passenger satisfaction score was its highest to date. This score bumped the airport up a place from 2016, where it is in a tie with Moscow Sheremetyevo (more than 40 million passenger per year) and Porto (more than 10 million passengers per year). The top spot in the European category was claimed by Sochi, a Russian airport welcoming over five million passengers annually,” MIA said in a press release.

The airport said the high ranking was even more significant considering the challenges it faces in 2017 due to the Terminal Reconfiguration Project which was underway within it.

“This is a most fitting reward for a team that puts a lot of effort into delivering an excellent service and finding new ways to enhance the passenger experience,” airport CEO Alan Borg said, adding that the scores were a vote of confidence from the airports guests.

“Terminal reconfiguration works are now centred on the check-in hall, which will soon start operating with eight additional check-in desks, and the new central security area. The project is on track to be completed by summer 2018," the airport noted.

"Throughout the coming year, other significant investments including the replacement of terminal signage, the refurbishment of washrooms, and the installation of a new public announcement system will contribute to further improving the passenger journey through Malta International Airport,” the airport noted.