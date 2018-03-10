MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) together with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) are to finalise a basis of an agreement regarding the final pay package for lecturing grades.

The agreement would see both parties agreeing on a number of issues that are still pending including lecturing, student services and technical grades.

Both MUT and MCAST said they were confident that an agreement will be reached to improve working conditions in conjunction with a vastly improved financial package.

The agreement would see an ongoing saga within the college, that has included multiple directives being issued by the union, coming to a close.