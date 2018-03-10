MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’

MCAST and the Malta Union of Teachers to finalise agreement regarding financial package of lecturing grades 

10 March 2018, 1:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) together with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) are to finalise a basis of an agreement regarding the final pay package for lecturing grades.

The agreement would see both parties agreeing on a number of issues that are still pending including lecturing, student services and technical grades.

Both MUT and MCAST said they were confident that an agreement will be reached to improve working conditions in conjunction with a vastly improved financial package.

The agreement would see an ongoing saga within the college, that has included multiple directives being issued by the union, coming to a close.  

More in National
Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda
National

Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda
Karl Azzopardi
Delia's wife defends man who revealed bipolar disorder, admits she is a fellow sufferer
National

Delia's wife defends man who revealed bipolar disorder, admits she is a fellow sufferer
Karl Azzopardi
MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’
National

MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] PD claim they were purposely excluded from MPs' pension vote
National

[WATCH] PD claim they were purposely excluded from MPs' pension vote
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe