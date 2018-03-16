Paul Bugeja to step down as Malta Tourism Authority CEO

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announced yesterday that Paul Bugeja would be taking up the role of CEO at Malta Air Travel, the new company that will be taking over Air Malta's airport slots

16 March 2018, 12:17pm
MTA chief executive Paul Bugeja is stepping down (file photo)
Paul Bugeja will be resigning his post as Malta Tourism Authority CEO and will be taking up the same role at Malta Air Travel.

The newly set up government company will buy Air Malta’s coveted London Heathrow and London Gatwick airport slots.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi made the announcement at the Amitex travel fair yesterday, where he also announced that Malta Air Travel had successfully obtained an air operators license.

A spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry said that MTA chairman Gavin Gulia will be temporarily taking on executive powers, until a new CEO is appointed.

Sources have claimed that Bugeja will be replaced by Mario Attard, the former chairman of the MTA’s Product Development Directorate however this was not confirmed by the ministry.

