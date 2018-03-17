Cana Movement founder Fr Charles Vella dies aged 89

Fr Charles Vella, founder of family counselling service, the Cana Movement, has died aged 89.

Vella founded the Cana Movement in 1952 when he held the first marriage counselling service in Sliema. Archbishop Michael Gonzi officially approved the Kana Movement two years later.

Fr Charles Vella also served as Director of the International Centre for Family Studies in Milan.

Throughout the years, Vella’s vision became a reality and the Cana Movement established itself as one of the best in offering couples marriage counselling services.

A heartfelt tribute to Msgr Charles Vella, an apostle of ministry to families, founder of the Cana Movement (Malta). Requiescat in pace. pic.twitter.com/8ExTa0NIn3 — Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) March 17, 2018

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna took to twitter this morning to honour Fr Charles Vella’s memory.