Miriam Dalli calls for a better approach towards recycling

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has called for an change in the way Malta approached recycling during a visit to WEEE Malta and Green MT.

WEEE Malta is responsible for the management of electric and electronic waste while Green MT is responsible for the management of packaging waste.

Dalli said waste management should not be viewed as a burden, but rather as an economic and environmental opportunity.

“If Malta does not reach it’s recycling and waste reduction targets, we will be missing an economic and environmental opportunity. There is the need for more initiatives, greater enforcement and full active participation from all citizens,” Dalli said.

The economic aspect of waste management includes the opportunity to provide jobs which will develop new niche markets according to Dalli.

“It is of utmost importance that a dialogue with all stakeholders involved in this sector is done in order to ensure that EU law reflects the needs of the industry, the State and the citizens,” according to Dalli.

A call for better education and awareness was issued by Dalli and she appealed to Maltese families to do their part and recycle at home.