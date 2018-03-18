Delia: PN firmly against abortion, will fight against its introduction

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has once again hit out at the Prime Minister for not taking a clear stance on abortion.

Speaking to party faithful at the Saint Paul’s Bay Nationalist Party club, Delia raised concern over the discussion on abortion in Malta.

“If the Nationalist Party had to choose one fight, it would be that of ensuring the protection of the unborn child.”

The PN leader said that, when ever asked about abortion, Labour Party representatives have always shied away from a concrete answer. and instead said that they will discuss the issue.

“They want to discuss the murder of the most vulnerable. They want to discuss the murder of the voiceless,” Delia said.

Delia emphasised that abortion doesn’t need any sort of mandate to be discussed, since it represents the most basic principle in society – life.

“In the fight against abortion, you must be with us, as we have to fight this battle together.”

Delia to file court case against Identity Malta

Turning to the issue of Identity Malta's refusal to divulge its list of eligible voters, Delia announced that he would be filing a court case against ID card and passports agency.

“Identity Malta has refused to give information - although it is required to do so by law - for the last 18 months,” he said.

“In the coming days, we will be filing a court action against it, since despite a judiciary protest, the information still has not been provided,” Delia claimed.

Identity Malta is legally obliged to hand over to the Electoral Commission monthly information on every eligible voter, which is then passed on the political parties. However the Nationalist Party is insisting that this has not been done for the past year and a half.

Speaking about the saga that has haunted the Saint Paul’s Bay local council, Delia said that it was another exercise by the government to silence people’s opinions.

Delia vowed that he would keep on fighting the government’s attempt to hijack the voice of the people, and said that the way the situation has been resolved in Saint Paul’s Bay shows the commitment the PN council has towards listening to the people’s opinion.

“The government has tried to silence the choice the people made,” Delia remarked, referring to the recent suggestions to appoint a Labour mayor in the Nationalist majority council.

He maintained that this, along with the Identity Malta issue, was a clear example of how Joseph Muscat’s government was trying to establish a monopoly over how elections were handled in Malta.

Addressing the issue of the U-turn on the proposed pension reform for MPs, Delia said that he will take the responsibility for this on himself.

“I am ready to take the responsibility upon myself, as long as we are doing what is right.”

Speaking about pensions, Delia said that a society that does not take care of those that have spent a lifetime of servitude towards it, is a poor one.

According to Delia, 25,000 pensioners are on the edge of the poverty line.

“Poverty among pensioners has risen by 8,000 in the last five years, this is no coincidence.”

He said that the he will act as a voice for all such pensioners, asserting it was the PN’s duty and responsibility to do so.