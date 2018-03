A 53-year-old Austrian man was hit by a car in Triq it-Torri in Sliema on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously hurt.

The man was hit by a 35-year-old Italian, driving a Peugeot Partner, who resides in Mgarr.

An ambulance was called on site which took the man to Mater Dei, where he was determined to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.